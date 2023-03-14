© 2023 WEMU
WEMU News

Economist: As national economy inches toward mild recession, Washtenaw County will keep "plowing ahead"

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published March 14, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT
DSC_0025.JPG
Josh Hakala
/
89.1 WEMU
Gabriel Ehrlich, an economic forecaster from the University of Michigan, speaks at a Washtenaw Economic Club event at Washtenaw Community College on March 14, 2023

Inflation is continuing to cool, but at 6% is still well above the fed’s target of 2%. That’s according to the latest numbers from the Consumer Price Index. But how is the economy behaving locally?

Forecasting the economy is no easy task these days. Many economists believe the country is headed toward a recession. How much of a recession is an open debate.

Speaking at the Washtenaw Economic Club was Gabriel Ehrlich. He is an economic forecaster at the University of Michigan. He says Washtenaw County hasn’t fully recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic but still expects growth to be pretty solid over the next few years.

“The bad news, if you want to look at it that way, is we do expect the national economy to slow down. And, obviously, that’s not what we’d like to see, but the good news is that we expect the local economy to keep plowing ahead and moving forward.”

Ehrlich says he expects the economy in Washtenaw County to fully recover in terms of employment by the middle of next year.

RESOURCES:

Washtenaw Economic Club's 2022 Washtenaw County Economic Outlook

Washtenaw County Economic Outlook presentation

