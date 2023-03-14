Free tax preparation help available for Washtenaw County's low income population

Low-income taxpayers often miss out on helpful exemptions because tax preparation help can be costly. A program is now available to address those concerns in Washtenaw County.

The program is being offered by the United Way of Washtenaw County. Those who qualify are families living in the county with an annual household income of less than $57,000.

To set up an appointment, you just need to dial 211 while you’re in Washtenaw County.

Community Care Advocates, like Brianna Cunningham, will be there to help set up the appointment and explain what you’ll need to bring with you.

"Income statement, social security card, state/federal issued identification, copy of your prior year’s tax returns if available, all wages and earned statements such as wages, SSI, pension, unemployment."

She says you can call anytime to set up an appointment. The appointment themselves are between 10am-2pm on Saturdays and between 10am and 9pm on Mondays through April 18.

