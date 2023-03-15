Names of Ypsilanti police chief candidates revealed

The names of the four candidates for the vacant Ypsilanti police chief position have been revealed. The interviews have been scheduled as the city looks to narrow it down to two finalists in the coming weeks.

Craig Wilsher is the only one of the four applicants who comes from Michigan. He spent more than two decades working at the Canton Police Department, with five years as the deputy chief. John Carter spent nine years as a police chief in Monticello, a small city in central Illinois. Kirk Moore has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, most recently in Nevada as a captain in the city of Henderson Police Department. And Christopher Hammann, who has been the chief of police in three different small cities in Missouri, is currently the chief in New Haven, Missouri.

The plan is for the first round of interviews to begin by the end of the month.

The Ypsilanti Police Department has been without a chief since Tony DeGiusti resigned last August. Brent Yuchasz has been acting as interim chief since then.

