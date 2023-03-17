Eastbound I-94 bridge repairs completed ahead of schedule as highway reopens in Ann Arbor

Just in time for the weekend, the repairs to the overpass on Eastbound I-94 on Ann Arbor’s west side are complete. This is significantly ahead of schedule as original estimates called for the work to be finished by Monday.

The damaged bridge on Liberty Road was repaired in less than 15 hours. This re-opening one of Ann Arbor’s busiest stretches of highway. MDOT University Region engineer Greg Losch [LAH-sh] said in a statement that it was “a herculean effort”.

Eastbound I-94 was closed on Monday morning when a lift device on the back of a semi struck the Liberty Road overpass. Last night [THU.] at 7 p.m., both directions of I-94 were closed, allowing for the repair crews to replace one of the bridge’s support beams. By this morning at 9:45 a.m., traffic was flowing on the eastbound side.

Traffic can flow on Liberty Road over I-94 has been reopened, but only with a single lane of traffic open with a temporary traffic signal in place.

According to MDOT, the total cost of the emergency repairs was $252,000 dollars

