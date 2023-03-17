Michigan Arts and Culture Advocacy Day seeks ways to bring funding to the arts

The organization Creative Washtenaw brought together members of the Washtenaw County arts community to celebrate Michigan Arts and Culture Advocacy Day.

The goal of the annual event is to rally leaders of arts and cultural industries. They shared legislative priorities and how to effectively lobby politicians for support. The group in attendance represented theaters, muralists, musicians, educators, among many others. 23rd district State Representative Jason Morgan sits on the House appropriations committee. He says the arts are an underrated economic driver.

“The arts and creative industries are what make our communities the places we want to live in. They’re what bring people here. They’re the things that make people want to live and raise a family and grow in a community. ”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, pre-covid, the arts industry added $15 billion to the state economy.

