WEMU honored with several MAB Broadcast Excellence Awards
Earlier today the Broadcast Excellence Awards were announced by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters. During the presentation, WEMU was awarded nine Broadcast Excellence Awards with three more nominations pending.
Categories in which WEMU was chosen as a winner:
Hard News & Current Events Story: Merit First Friday on the Environment: Incoming Speaker of the House lays out Michigan's environmental agenda
Marketing Materials and Promos: Merit: 45th Jazz Anniversary logo and materials
Mini Documentary or Series: Best: Issues of the Environment
Musical Programming: Merit: Michael Jewett: Ellington Queen Suite upon death of Queen Elizabeth
News Special or Public Affairs Program: Best: Washtenaw United: An historical and personal perspective on law enforcement: David Fair
Newscast: Merit: More Election Coverage with David Fair
Special Interest & Cultural Programming: Merit: creative:impact - John Nick Pappas is a local legend of the third dimension
Use of New Media Best: 45th jazz anniversary video, Merit: Sunday Best, As Time Goes By
WEMU is also a finalist in three other categories that will be awarded on April 29th in Detroit.
Membership Appeal: Nik Thompson's WEMU Squirrel Plea
Community Involvement: Jazzistry Moments
Station Excellence
We are very proud to be recognized for our efforts to bring you the best live and local radio in the area.