WEMU News

WEMU honored with several MAB Broadcast Excellence Awards

89.1 WEMU | By John Bommarito
Published March 17, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT
broadcast excellence awards.png

Earlier today the Broadcast Excellence Awards were announced by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters. During the presentation, WEMU was awarded nine Broadcast Excellence Awards with three more nominations pending.

Categories in which WEMU was chosen as a winner:

Hard News & Current Events Story: Merit First Friday on the Environment: Incoming Speaker of the House lays out Michigan's environmental agenda

Marketing Materials and Promos: Merit: 45th Jazz Anniversary logo and materials

Mini Documentary or Series: Best: Issues of the Environment

Musical Programming: Merit: Michael Jewett: Ellington Queen Suite upon death of Queen Elizabeth

News Special or Public Affairs Program:  Best: Washtenaw United: An historical and personal perspective on law enforcement: David Fair

Newscast: Merit: More Election Coverage with David Fair

Special Interest & Cultural Programming: Merit: creative:impact - John Nick Pappas is a local legend of the third dimension

Use of New Media Best: 45th jazz anniversary video, Merit: Sunday Best, As Time Goes By

WEMU is also a finalist in three other categories that will be awarded on April 29th in Detroit.

Membership Appeal: Nik Thompson's WEMU Squirrel Plea
Community Involvement: Jazzistry Moments
Station Excellence

We are very proud to be recognized for our efforts to bring you the best live and local radio in the area.

John Bommarito
John Bommarito’s adventure in the music industry began in 1985 as the first ever paid employee of an independent record store in East Detroit (now Eastpointe), MI called Record Time. After nearly 10 years serving as the store’s manager and head buyer, John moved to Miami to be the head buyer for a supplier of import CDs that sold to stores across the USA. An opportunity arose to run a company doing the same thing, but specializing only in CDs manufactured in Canada. John did that for five years until the bottom fell out on the independent record stores (in many ways due to Napster changing how music buyers no longer valued owning the music legally).
