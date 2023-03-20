First interviews for Ypsilanti's next police chief scheduled for Friday

The first interviews for the candidates who have applied to be the Ypsilanti Police Department’s next chief will take place on Friday.

The four candidates include:

John Carter, who spent nine years as a police chief in Monticello, a small city in central Illinois.

Christopher Hammann, who has been the chief of police in three different small cities in Missouri and is currently the chief in New Haven.

Kirk Moore, who has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, most recently in Nevada as a captain in the city of Henderson Police Department.

And the lone Michigander, Craig Wilsher. He spent more than two decades working at the Canton Police Department, with five years as the deputy chief.

Ypsilanti City Manager Frances McMullan said she is interested to hear more about the candidates’ policing strategy and working with diverse communities.

“But I’m really interested in knowing how they’ve engaged the community in programs, that maybe they’ve authored or implemented to promote more community engagement to deal with violence.”

The interviews for all four candidates are this Friday, March 24 at City Hall. They are open to the public. Whoever advances will take part in a final interview on March 31, which will include a public engagement event where residents can ask questions.

The YPD has been without a chief since Tony DeGiusti resigned last August. Brent Yuchasz has been acting as interim chief since then.

