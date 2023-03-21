Ann Arbor plans to create affordable housing with purchase of duplexes on city's west side

The city of Ann Arbor’s plan to buy eight duplexes on the west side of the city and turn them into affordable housing took a step forward last night. City council passed the first reading of a resolution unanimously.

The resolution would transfer $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds to the Ann Arbor Housing Commission. That money would then be used to purchase the duplexes near Virginia Park.

Once the properties are acquired, they will be made available to people making up to 60% of the Area Median Income. No current residents will be displaced as a result. Although, anyone who lives in the duplexes and qualifies could have their rent reduced.

Fifth Ward council member Erica Briggs says this addition will help add more housing for the “missing middle” range of residents.

“We’ve got market rate housing and then low-income housing, but a lot of times for folks that are kind of in the 60-80% AMI, there really isn’t really a lot of housing out there to meet those needs.”

The second reading for this resolution will take place at the next meeting on April 3rd. The city is expected to close on the sale of these properties some time in early April.

