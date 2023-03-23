© 2023 WEMU
WEMU News

Public downtown Ann Arbor restroom on high priority list says city manager

89.1 WEMU | By Cathy Shafran
Published March 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT
Main Street District Photo.jpeg
Destination Ann Arbor
/
Main Street in downtown Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor’s city manager says he’s working with some urgency to improve conditions in the city’s downtown, which he considers the “city’s living room”.

As he works toward cleaning up the city’s downtown, City Manager Milton Dohoney says one of his highest priorities is to start bringing public restrooms to certain locations on downtown streets.

The city and Downtown Development Authority are currently considering several restroom models. And Dohoney says they would like to see the pilot restroom in place downtown by the 4th quarter of this year if possible.

“The city council has already appropriated $200,000 out of the ARPA funding that we received from the federal government. So, that will help get the pilot started.”

Dohoney says there are also funds coming from the DDA for the pilot restroom. Right now, they’re working on identifying the best location and the best restroom model from options being used in other cities.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.

