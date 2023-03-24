© 2023 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information
WEMU News

City of Ypsilanti chooses a finalist to be next police chief

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published March 24, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT
Kirk-Moore-Henderson-Police-crop.PNG
Henderson Police Department
/

After interviewing four candidates to be Ypsilanti’s next chief of police, a single finalist was chosen.

The panel that conducted the interviews selected Kirk Moore. He brings more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, most recently in Nevada as a captain in the city of Henderson Police Department. The city of Henderson has a population of about 330,000, which is about 16 times the size of Ypsilanti. According to Ypsilanti city manager Frances McMullan, Henderson’s similar level of diversity and Moore’s experience with that was a selling point.

“Just his level of engagement. His servant attitude. Wanting to touch the people, being a part of the community. Bringing the community in. All of those things were very impressive.”

The next step in the hiring process is a community meet-and-greet at the Riverside Arts Center on Thursday, March 30. The public will take part in a Q&A with Moore. If that goes well, he is likely to receive a formal offer. The event is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
WEMU News Ypsilanti Police DepartmentCity of YpsilantiKirk Moore
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala is the general assignment reporter for the WEMU news department.
See stories by Josh Hakala
Related Content