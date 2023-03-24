City of Ypsilanti chooses a finalist to be next police chief

After interviewing four candidates to be Ypsilanti’s next chief of police, a single finalist was chosen.

The panel that conducted the interviews selected Kirk Moore. He brings more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, most recently in Nevada as a captain in the city of Henderson Police Department. The city of Henderson has a population of about 330,000, which is about 16 times the size of Ypsilanti. According to Ypsilanti city manager Frances McMullan, Henderson’s similar level of diversity and Moore’s experience with that was a selling point.

“Just his level of engagement. His servant attitude. Wanting to touch the people, being a part of the community. Bringing the community in. All of those things were very impressive.”

The next step in the hiring process is a community meet-and-greet at the Riverside Arts Center on Thursday, March 30. The public will take part in a Q&A with Moore. If that goes well, he is likely to receive a formal offer. The event is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org