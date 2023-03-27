Teachers at Ann Arbor Public Schools get a raise

Teachers in Ann Arbor Public Schools are getting a raise.

The financial details of the district’s contract with the Ann Arbor Education Association were ratified for the 2023-2024 school year. AAEA members will receive a 2% raise. This is after their pay was frozen during the 2018-2019 school year.

Other changes include adding a longevity payment to teachers who have been employed more than 18 years.

Last summer, the union and the district agreed to a new 3-year contract. However, part of the agreement was to hold re-opener negotiations for the financial portions of the contract every year.

School Board Trustee Jeff Gaynor says he appreciates the patience of the teachers during the negotiations, but …

“… the results fall far short from what staff deserves for the work that they put in. But given the economic realities, I do believe everybody did the best that they could.”

Gaynor adds that he hopes to see more education funding in the coming years with a Democratically-controlled state Legislature.

