Bipartisan momentum fueling effort to regulate social media to protect kids

The impact of social media on children has been a topic of concern at the national level and here in Michigan. There are some states that are taking steps toward reigning in big tech companies.

Last year, there were two bills introduced in the Michigan House of Representatives. They would have legislated online consumer privacy protection. The bills died in committee. There are currently at least six other states considering similar bills. (Utah just passed a law limiting how children can use social media). Proposed federal legislation could regulate content shown to minors and require features that limit screen time.

Kris Perry is executive director of Children and Screens, an advocacy group that specializes in research involving kids and digital media. She says millions of children under the age of 13 are using a product that studies have shown to be harmful.

“It has reached a watershed moment. It’s a crisis. And we know from the amount of anxiety and depression that children are experiencing that we have to do something.”

Perry says there is bipartisan support for big tech regulation in places like Michigan, and she is optimistic that more legislation could be passed.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org