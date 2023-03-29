Downtown Ann Arbor restaurant named finalist for James Beard Award

An Ann Arbor restaurant has been named a finalist for one of the prized awards in the culinary world.

Spencer, a restaurant located on 113 E. Liberty Street in downtown Ann Arbor, has been nominated for a James Beard Award. The establishment is among five finalists in the category for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages program. Spencer’s co-owner Steven Hall describes his restaurant as “Modern American” but it’s hard to label. That’s because the chef, Steven’s wife Abby Olitzky, creates a rotating menu where he says she never creates the same dish twice.

"It really depends on what's in season. So when it is spring and we're getting the first of the radishes and the asparagus and morel mushrooms, maybe it's a menu that leans a little bit more French. Where as, in late summer when we're getting tomatoes, and peppers and other produce, maybe it's a menu that leans a little more Italian."

The meals change regularly, but so does the wine. Hall says the focus is on natural wine from small growers.

“It’s more of wine as agriculture. Wine coming from people who grow the grapes, not big corporations or cooperatives. Largely to reflect Abby’s philosophy with food. Food is ingredient-driven. Food is about telling a story. Food is about a sense of place.”

Hall says he is honored to be a finalist, and takes a lot of pride in their wine offerings. However, he says his wife’s food is what keeps people coming back. The winners of the James Beard Awards will be announced on June 5.

