Ann Arbor set to approve all-electric, solar-powered apartment development on North Maple Road

A multi-family 79-unit housing development that checks several boxes on the city of Ann Arbor’s priority list is expected to get final approval at tonight’s city council meeting.

A 3.1 acre space on North Maple Road, between M-14 and Miller Road will be an all-electric development. The four-story apartment complex will include rooftop solar panels and batteries and will be insulated above building code standards. 12 of the 79 units will be permanently set aside for residents who make up to 60 percent of the area median income.

Lisa Disch is a city council member representing the First Ward. She says this is a project that is looking forward to the future.

“It is rare to see a project that hits all of the city’s major priority initiatives which are: sustainability, affordability and greater density, where we have infrastructure to support it.”

The complex will also include e-bike charging stations, as well as bike repair and storage. The second reading of the ordinance is expected to pass at tonight’s city council meeting.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org