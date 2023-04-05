Chelsea Hospital to close its adult inpatient behavioral health unit

Chelsea Hospital has announced it will close its adult inpatient behavioral health unit at the end of the year.

The unit provides assistance to patients dealing with mental health issues such as depression and substance abuse.

Many of the resources currently devoted to it will be transferred to Trinity Health Ann Arbor, another hospital in the same health system.

Chelsea Hospital President Ben Miles says this decision will result in a more effective care model in the long run.

“We’re going to have the ability to have more predictable staffing. We’re going to be able to increase the number of beds on our Ann Arbor campus."

Miles says the unit has struggled with staffing and other regulatory issues since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

