WEMU News

UM Study: 1 in 4 Michigan nurses planning to quit

89.1 WEMU | By Cathy Shafran
Published April 7, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT
Registered nurses Bonnie Carroll (left) and Brooke Ryan draw blood from Gray.
Meredith Rizzo
/
NPR
Registered nurses at work

The latest study on the nursing staffing crisis in Michigan is not the result of the pandemic, but rather working conditions.

Those details are coming from a study out of the University of Michigan that shows 1 in 4 nurses across the state have plans to quit soon.

The U-M School of Nursing study surveyed all registered nurses in the state in 2022. The study found that 39% of those questioned say they plan to leave their jobs in the next year.

Nursing professor Christopher Friese published his findings in the journal of Medical Care.

"What’s really troubling is that the rates were highest among our youngest nurses, which suggest that producing more nurses alone will not solve this crisis."

He says the findings show nurses are leaving because of unsafe working conditions and chronic understaffing that predated the pandemic.

