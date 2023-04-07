© 2023 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WEMU News

Washtenaw County expected to receive large sums of money to fight opioid crisis

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published April 7, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT
Opioids
Eric Norris
/
flickr.com
Opioids

Millions of dollars from a national class action lawsuit involving companies that played a role in the country's opioid epidemic could be coming to Washtenaw County.

The companies Teva, Allergan, CVS, and Walmart are paying billions of dollars for the mass distribution and promotion of opioids. The money is intended to be distributed to states and local governments to address the crisis that those drugs created.

According to the county health department, more than 700 people died in Washtenaw County from opioid-related overdoses since 2011.

The county's Board of Commissioners voted to participate in the distribution of the funds, which could end up being as much as $4.7 million.

The county's Sheriff's Office, Office of Community and Economic Development, Community Mental Health, and the health department are expected to be the primary recipients of the settlement money.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
WEMU News opioidsopioid epidemicWashtenaw County Health Departmentwashtenaw county community mental healthWashtenaw County Sheriff's OfficeWashtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Developmentwashtenaw countyWashtenaw County Board of Commissionerslawsuit
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala is the general assignment reporter for the WEMU news department.
See stories by Josh Hakala
Related Content