The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office issues 'swift water' alert

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office has issued a swift water alert for the Huron River.

Washtenaw County’s Marine Safety Supervisor Jesse Smith says the swift water in the Huron River typically emerges in early spring. But he says he personally became aware of the fast moving current last week when he was working to pull a vehicle out of the water.

“Once I got underwater, I had trouble staying on spot because it was moving pretty good.”

And so, the swift water emergency for portions of the Huron River has been issued to all those who might engage in recreational activities like kayaking, canoeing or fishing on local streams and rivers.

“On the surface, it may not look very fast, but there’s undercurrents, so you can’t always tell when you’re out there.”

Should you be swept by the undercurrent, Smith says, don’t try to swim or you can be hit by rocks. Lay on your back with your feet first, and angle toward the shore until you get to shallow water.

He expects the swift water alert to last through Memorial Day weekend.

