Ann Arbor Energy Commission ramps up pressure to ban natural gas for new construction

The Ann Arbor Energy Commission is pushing to get the city to adopt a ban on natural gas for all new construction. The group approved a resolution that they hope will be approved by city council to help Ann Arbor reach its carbon neutrality goals.

Using natural gas not only releases greenhouse gases but also creates negative health effects, especially in children. That is the concern of Energy Commission chair John Mirsky. He says his commission is calling for city council to adopt a ban on natural gas on new construction on an emergency basis.

“While we’re working on a permanent solution, please put containment methods in place that would incentivize developers to electrify new developments.”

Mirsky adds that there is a need for housing but by banning natural gas going forward, it will help the city with its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

“My intent is not to stem development. Absolutely, positively not. We just need to do the right kind of development so that we can house people in a healthy way, in an affordable way, and also in a way that’s not going to hurt the climate in the long run.”

He says 31 housing developments equipped with natural gas have been approved since the A2 Zero plan was approved almost 3 years ago.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org