GEO strike at UM to delay final grades for students

The union representing the graduate student workers at the University of Michigan is entering the third week of its strike. While both sides remain far apart on salary and other benefits, both parties are assuring students that they will receive their grades, it’s a matter of when.

On Monday, a judge ruled that U-of-M does not have the power to force workers from the Graduate Employees’ Organization – or “GEO” – back to work. With classes ending April 18, this leaves many professors without workers to distribute grades and administer exams.

Amir Fleischmann, a member of GEO’s bargaining team, says without an acceptable contract, grades will be delayed for numerous students.

“In terms of getting the final grades in, they are really going to struggle without our labor. Because our members are really essential to the functioning of this university.”

A university spokesperson tells WEMU: "There are plans in place at each school and college to ensure our students receive accurate grades for their coursework. While there may be some delays in reporting grades, they can expect grades that reflect their work throughout the semester. Graduating seniors will be able to participate in graduation ceremonies."

