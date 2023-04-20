Washtenaw County travel and tourism industry shows significant increase in 2022

The travel and tourism industry in Washtenaw County has returned to pre-pandemic numbers. That is what we are learning from Destination Ann Arbor’s annual report released this week.

Destination Ann Arbor, the marketing organization that promotes leisure and business travel across Washtenaw County, says it saw a nearly 50% increase in groups and rooms booked in 2022 with occupancy rates up nearly 17%.

Amy Karbo, Director of Communications and Community Engagement at Destination Ann Arbor, says the numbers make it clear: both leisure and business travel are increasing to pre-pandemic levels.

“We saw an uptick in leisure travel in 2021 coming out of the pandemic. It increased more in 2022. But what we saw in 2022 was the increase in business travel. People are coming back to doing meetings, in-person meetings.”

Karbo says that return to business travel has a lot to do with the 12.8 million dollars in revenue reported in the local travel industry this year.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

