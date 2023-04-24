COVID-19 levels are down statewide

The number of new COVID-19 cases across Michigan is continuing to decline.

According to the latest data from the state’s Department of Health and Human Services, all 83 of Michigan’s counties are now reporting low levels of the disease within their communities.

That’s an improvement from last week when four counties in the Upper Peninsula reported medium levels of the disease.

Susan Ringler-Cerniglia is a spokesperson for the Washtenaw County Health Department. She says the county has had a low level of COVID-19 transmission since January, but hospitalizations have remained steady.

“For the people that are getting ill, there are still a significant proportion that are becoming seriously ill enough to require hospitalization."

Statewide, Michigan reported a daily average of 381 new coronavirus cases last week. That’s the lowest those figures have been since the summer of 2021.

