Negotiations between U-M and its graduate workers stalled

With final exams finishing up this week at the University of Michigan, tensions are rising between the school and the union representing its graduate student instructors. They have been on strike since March 29th.

According to the Graduate Employees Organization – or GEO – they presented a revised compensation proposal, which still maintains their goal of a livable wage of $38,000 per year. GEO said the administration was “uninterested” in the proposal.

This comes on the heels of multiple protests last Thursday. Two grad students were detained by police after disrupting a dinner involving U-M president Santa Ono. Union members shut down a construction site at Michigan Medicine when construction workers refused to cross their picket line.

The U-M Board of Regents said in a statement that the actions were “wholly unacceptable”.

The union’s contract expires May 3rd. Another bargaining session is scheduled for today.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

