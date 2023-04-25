WCC gets $2M grant to help Ypsilanti residents earn degrees for in-demand career fields

Washtenaw Community College is receiving just over $2 million to launch a jobs and education program in Ypsilanti.

A grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation will create Advance Ypsi. It will give as many as 100 Ypsilanti-based high school students and 200 adults the training and education to work toward well-paying, in-demand careers. The program is part of the Detroit Drives Degrees Community College Collaborative, which was created by the Detroit Regional Chamber.

Dr. Rose Bellanca is WCC’s president. She says the goal is to not only help local businesses recruit workers, but with 50 percent of Ypsilanti residents living below the poverty line, this could help the local economy. And they plan to do it in a variety of ways.

“It could be training; it could be fast track. But an educational opportunity that leads them to a good-paying job, and as quickly as possible.”

The career fields include mobility, health, transportation and I.T.

Advance Ypsi is scheduled to be launched this fall.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org