Ann Arbor School Board to create equity, inclusion standing committee

Ann Arbor Public Schools will create an equity and inclusion standing committee. This is after it was approved on a 5-2 vote at last night’s school board meeting.

The primary goal of the committee would be to examine policies and curriculum through an equity and inclusion lens. They will then make recommendations for the board to review and approve. The 2 or 3 member committee will also monitor the district’s various initiatives, and examine ways to improve.

School board president Jacinda Townsend Gides says she has spent a lot of time researching similar approaches in school districts around the country in places like Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Palo Alto, California and Louisville, Kentucky.

“We have the examples of peer districts that are doing such good work. And so, I think it’s a really great time, and we have a board that, for the most part, is ready and willing to jump right in.”

The goal is to have the committee organized and in place in time for the next school year.

