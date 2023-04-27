Washtenaw County Violence Intervention Summit scheduled for next week

Efforts to tackle issues of gun violence in Washtenaw County will take center stage at a Community Violence Intervention Summit this coming Monday.

The 2023 Violence Intervention Summit is charged with doing just that – educating the public and community members so they can intervene in the ongoing cycle of violence.

The effort, says Washtenaw County Sheriff spokesman Derrick Jackson, is to teach everyone in the community what role they can play in helping stop the brutality.

"Providers, people doing the work, survivors, those who may have survived or lost someone to gun violence, interventionists - those who have their hands in the soil, educators, police officers and local leaders who can change policies and laws."

The 2023 Community Violence Intervention Summit is Monday, May 1st on the Washtenaw Community College campus. Registration is still available through the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s website.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

