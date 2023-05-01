Parvovirus cases on the rise in Washtenaw County

A potentially fatal disease that affects dogs appears to be spreading in Washtenaw County.

The Humane Society of Huron Valley says they are seeing a 60% increase in parvovirus cases this year.

The disease normally affects puppies but can affect any dog.

It causes a variety of symptoms including vomiting, bloody diarrhea, loss of appetite, and fever.

Wendy Welch is spokesperson for the organization. She says it can be treated.

“But it needs to be treated immediately, otherwise you risk death, and unfortunately, we’ve seen that happen before, so please, please, please go to your veterinarian."

Welch says you should also keep your pet away from other dogs to prevent the disease from spreading.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

