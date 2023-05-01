Wait Wait! Ann Arbor Summer Festival Isn't Done Announcing Shows!

WEMU is pleased to co-present NPR’s Peabody Award-winning quiz show, Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! as part of the Ann Arbor Summer Festival. The show will be at the Hill Auditorium on Thursday August 31st at 7:30 p.m.

Just like you hear on Saturday mornings here on WEMU, host Peter Sagal will lead a rotating panel of comedians, listener contestants, and celebrity guests through a rollicking review of the week’s news - live and right in front of you - unedited!

TICKET INFORMATION:

WEMU Member Presale: Tuesday, May 16 – Thursday, May 18

General Public Onsale: Friday, May 19

Keep an eye and an ear out for how you can take part in the presale for the best seats at the Hill. More information coming soon!