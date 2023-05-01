© 2023 WEMU
WEMU News

Wait Wait! Ann Arbor Summer Festival Isn't Done Announcing Shows!

89.1 WEMU
Published May 1, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT
WEMU is pleased to co-present NPR’s Peabody Award-winning quiz show, Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! as part of the Ann Arbor Summer Festival. The show will be at the Hill Auditorium on Thursday August 31st at 7:30 p.m.

Just like you hear on Saturday mornings here on WEMU, host Peter Sagal will lead a rotating panel of comedians, listener contestants, and celebrity guests through a rollicking review of the week’s news - live and right in front of you - unedited!

TICKET INFORMATION:

WEMU Member Presale: Tuesday, May 16 – Thursday, May 18

General Public Onsale: Friday, May 19

Keep an eye and an ear out for how you can take part in the presale for the best seats at the Hill. More information coming soon!

WEMU News Ann Arbor Summer FestivalWait Wait Don't Tell Me