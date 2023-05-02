Voters pass millages in Washtenaw County's highest special election turnout in a decade

Tuesday's election saw three millages passed in Washtenaw County. It was the highest non-statewide special election turnout in a decade.

The Chelsea Area Fire Authority had its five-year non-homestead operating millage pass overwhelmingly at just under 81%. Elsewhere, Saline Area Schools passed a 10-year non-homestead operating millage by a wide margin. 73% supported that. And after Whitmore Lake Public Schools had their 10-year operating millage fail in the fall, it returned to the ballot and passed. Last November, it fell short by 62 votes. This time, it passed by 353 votes. 58% voted yes. Whitmore Lake superintendent Tom DeKeyser credits his school board.

“Their leadership in this was really tremendous. After our November defeat they quickly got together, really collaborated with my leadership team, and decided to put this thing right back in front of the voters. So I think it was a really good decision and I’m proud of them for making it.”

More than 43,000 registered voters in Washtenaw County were eligible to take part in Tuesday's election. The voter turnout was just under 20%.

