EMU grad among the dead in mass shooting at Texas mall

Eastern Michigan University is suffering the loss of one of its graduates following a weekend mass shooting in Texas.

Officials at EMU watched along with the nation this weekend as news came of a man armed with an assault rifle killed eight people who were shopping in a suburban Dallas shopping area on Saturday.

EMU’s Vice President for Communications, Walter Kraft, says this latest incident in a string of mass shootings across the U.S. had a university connection.

“And these have been terrible for all of us. And we’re deeply saddened to learn that an Eastern Michigan University graduate Aishwarya Thatikonda was among those killed at Saturday’s shooting at the mall. And it’s disturbing and upsetting to all of us.”

Kraft says she had graduated from Eastern in 2020 with a Master of Science in construction management. And she was working in Texas as a project engineer with a construction firm.

News reports indicated Thatikonda was heading to the mall to shop for her 28th birthday when she was randomly gunned down.

Kraft says she will forever be remembered as a strong EMU Eagle.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org