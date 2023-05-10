Humane Society of Humane Society introduces 'Friends for Life' program for struggling pet owners

The Humane Society of Huron Valley is adding free services for the public in an attempt to keep more pets with their owners.

Officials at the Humane Society say they often see pets being surrendered by those on fixed incomes or those facing housing insecurities. They simply can’t afford the services needed to keep their pets safe and healthy.

Thanks to a recent donation from the Buhr family, the Huron Valley Humane Society is starting a new program called “Friends for Life".

Veterinary Clinic Director Gary Evans says, as part of the program, they will be increasing the capacity of their low-cost and free mobile clinic.

"So that we can provide needed veterinary care whether that’s surgery or a dental appointment of something that an owner is having a hard time providing to their pet."



Evans says the program will also increase services to pet owners in senior living centers. and even add pet food and supplies to programs like Meals on Wheels.

