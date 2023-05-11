EMU grad slain in Texas mass shooting memorialized on campus

The Eastern Michigan University community took a few moments Wednesday to remember the life of an EMU grad who was the victim of a mass shooter in Texas this weekend.

As some 30 students and staff gathered at the University’s Lake House Wednesday they lit candles and together remembered the life of Aishwarya Thatikonda.

Thatikonda was a former EMU student who graduated in 2020 with a Masters of Science in Construction management. She was one of eight people killed outside a Dallas area shopping mall on Saturday.

During remarks at her memorial, EMU President James Smith talked of the need to challenge the hate that drives such crimes.

"The more we see hate in the world, the more I think we love each other. And we show that power can overcome the negative power that causes something like this to happen."

The memorial was sponsored by two international EMU student groups.

