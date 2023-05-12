Saline High School closed for second day Friday as police investigate threats

Saline High School will be closed for a second day Friday as Pittsfield Township police continue to investigate a threat against several students.

Police and Saline school officials say the school closure was triggered after a list of names found was in the school. The list threatened specific students. School officials would not describe the nature of the threats.

The note was found Wednesday, and specified Friday, May 12 as the target date for the threats. The school was closed Thursday as police searched through videos and gathered evidence regarding the threats. In a message to parents Thursday night,

Saline High School principal Theresa Stager said, despite the work, they do not yet have a resolution. She said out of an abundance of caution and in order for the investigation to continue Saline High School would be closed Friday as well.

The building will be closed and staff will not report.

