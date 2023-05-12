Update: Saline High School cleared to resume operations after threats

Township police say they are continuing to investigate the threat toward a list of students. That list was found written on the stall walls of bathrooms at the high school earlier this week. The threat against the specific students involved a target date of today, Friday May 12. This afternoon, police released a statement saying the investigation has led them toward certain individuals who have been contacted. But they say there is so much school video and subsequent follow-up leads - that the investigation has been extended. At this point they say the credibility of the threat is not substantiated. But, After reviewing information from the investigation and making an assessment with school administration, they say the high school campus has been cleared to resume school operations.

