Big Brothers Big Sisters of Washtenaw County merges with Metro Detroit BBBS

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Washtenaw County will be merging with its sister organization in Metro Detroit.

Jennifer Spitler, who is now the executive director of the Washtenaw County office, will become the CEO of the newly merged Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southeast Michigan. She says the merger will allow them to focus more on programming to attract more adult mentors.

"As well as engaging youth and families in a way that feels right for them. We’re looking at sports buddies or big futures programs that are really featured for older youth."

She says the merger will also allow them to reorganize the administrative offices so they can spend more time attracting mentors and also attract more youth to the programs. Last year, she said some 500 young people were mentored through the program. This year, and in future years, she hopes to grow that to 1,000 or 1,500 youth.

Spitler says the merger from Detroit through the Ypsilanti area will allow them to attract more volunteers across western Wayne County as well.

