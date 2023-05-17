WCC to add semiconductor technician training program

College officials say they will be launching a new semiconductor technician training program to advance the electrification of the automotive industry. The program will launch over the next year as part of the state’s initiative to increase advanced semiconductor applications for the electric vehicle industry.

Brandon Tucker is Chief Workforce and Community Development Officer at Washtenaw Community College. He says the local program will be directed at preparing students for chip manufacturing positions with a short turnaround.

“Less than 30 days of training, in tandem with industry.”

The chip manufacturing field is expected to grow by at least 11% in the next five years.

