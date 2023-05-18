Bike to Work Day returns to Ann Arbor

In an effort to encourage people to be more physically active, the City of Ann Arbor is encouraging residents to participate in Bike to Work Day on May 19.

The City of Ann Arbor is asking commuters to replace their cars with bikes for Bike to Work Day on May 19. Once on your bike, there will be sixteen stations that you can stop at throughout the city. These stations are run by local businesses and organizations. They will offer a variety of activities and refreshments.

Suzann Flowers is a transportation planner for the City of Ann Arbor.

“The City of Ann Arbor is making a lot of advances to make our community more bike-friendly.”

The event wants to bring attention to the benefits of bicycling. Other local organizations are helping to host the event.

You can find a link to the event here.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

