Border-to-Border trail in Washtenaw County to create marathon-sized loop between metroparks

Construction on Washtenaw County’s Border-to-Border trail is continuing this summer. One of the current goals is to connect three major metroparks together in one marathon-sized loop.

In Scio Township, a trail is being built from Zeeb Road east to the Delhi Metropark. The path will cross the Huron River and eventually link with the Hudson Mills Metropark and the Dexter Huron Metropark.

Kiff Hamp is the executive director of the Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative. He says, when it’s done, joggers and bikers could travel about 26 miles in one trip.

According to Hamp, that stretch will be completed in the fall with the bridge crossing the Huron River as one of the last pieces to the puzzle.

“And if you do a full loop, say you wanted to park in Delhi and go all through all three metroparks and back, in a big loop, and Hudson Mills, that’s about a marathon distance.”

The entire Border-to-Border trail is expected to run about 45 miles from Ypsilanti Township to the Stockbridge and Pinckney area.

