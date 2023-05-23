Washtenaw County program invests in the futures of students

My Future Fund is a new program being funded and launched by the Washtenaw County Government.

Under this program, elementary students at participating schools will be given an investment savings account tied to the market. Each account will have a deposit of at least $25, with some students receiving more based on household income.

Sara Saylor is the children’s savings account coordinator for the Washtenaw Intermediate School District.

"This is part of the way of the county showing their commitment to equity to students in our community by really seeding these initial dollars for students as they think about planning for college and career training."

Students can cash out the funds for post-secondary education.

Parents will be able to activate the accounts starting this summer.

