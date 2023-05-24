Ypsilanti school bus hit by stray bullet

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office says an Ypsilanti school bus was likely not the intended target of a bullet that landed in the bus’s windshield Monday afternoon.

Washtenaw County Sheriff spokesman Derrick Jackson says the bus was in the area of Concord and Bedford shortly after officials had already been called to a report of shots fired in the area.

"It just happened to be in an area where there were two groups of people who were having an altercation that erupted into gun fire, and one of those rounds hit the front window of the bus."

Jackson says the bus at the time was carrying three elementary students and two staff members. There were no injuries.

Police, meanwhile, are looking for the public’s help identifying the shooters involved in the altercation on Monday around 3 PM in the area of Concord and Bedford.

