Construction for affordable housing development in Ypsilanti along Huron River underway

Construction is underway for a major affordable housing development in Ypsilanti.

When the project is completed at 845 and 945 Clark Road, about half of the 308 housing units will be set aside for seniors. The other half will be available for families. All of the units will be affordable.

Christopher Jacobs is Ypsilanti’s Community Development Manager. He says this was made possible by the terms negotiated by the community benefits agreement.

“The site is a gorgeous site, overlooking the river and so, the folks who will have an opportunity to live there really will be living in some of the nicest and most affordable developments available.”

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

