Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
WEMU News

Vietnam veteran from Ypsilanti reflects on Memorial Day

89.1 WEMU | By Victoria Smith
Published May 29, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT
Memorial Day
Wikipedia Media Commons
/
wikipedia.org

Memorial Day is a day often tied to city-wide events. This year, Ypsilanti will host a parade and will place crosses at the graves of service members.

The holiday is meant to remember people who have served in the military.

Mike Muha is a Vietnam veteran with Veterans for Peace.

“One thing is to, to think about, you know, what it’s like to be in the military, what it’s like to be in a war, and to really, really think about the causes of war and what we can do to stop future wars.”

Muha thinks the day can also be celebrated by honoring veterans still alive.

There are volunteer options available through different organizations. One example is to volunteer at veterans’ hospitals.

Victoria Smith
Victoria Smith is a senior at Eastern Michigan University who is studying media studies and journalism. In addition to working as a summer intern at WEMU, she is the content editor for The Eastern Echo.
See stories by Victoria Smith
