Vietnam veteran from Ypsilanti reflects on Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a day often tied to city-wide events. This year, Ypsilanti will host a parade and will place crosses at the graves of service members.

The holiday is meant to remember people who have served in the military.

Mike Muha is a Vietnam veteran with Veterans for Peace.

“One thing is to, to think about, you know, what it’s like to be in the military, what it’s like to be in a war, and to really, really think about the causes of war and what we can do to stop future wars.”

Muha thinks the day can also be celebrated by honoring veterans still alive.

There are volunteer options available through different organizations. One example is to volunteer at veterans’ hospitals.

