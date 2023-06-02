Ann Arbor Police warn they will prosecute train track trespassers

Ann Arbor Police are reminding the public that anyone on a railroad bridge, or jumping from that bridge will be prosecuted. The warning comes after an incident earlier this week.

Ann Arbor Police say they were called to the bridge at Bandermer Park on Wednesday evening with a report of a body in the Huron River. When they arrived, they discovered an Amtrak train had stopped suddenly in the area when four young men were on the track.

One of the young men pushed the concerned Amtrak official, one yelled there was a body in the river, and then all four took off running.

Acting Ann Arbor Deputy Police Chief Patrick Maguire says a thorough search found no bodies. But the incident, Maguire says, leaves him concerned.

“Unfortunately, last year, we had a 16-year-old young man drown near one of these bridges. It’s not safe to be on these bridges. Being on railroad property is criminal trespass, and we will cite people we find on the tracks.”



Criminal trespass, he says, carries up to a 30-day jail sentence.

