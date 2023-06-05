Ann Arbor to consider ordinance change that would allow impounded bicycles to be donated

A new policy for impounded bicycles may be coming to Ann Arbor, with city council members planning to discuss it tonight.

Impounded bicycles in Ann Arbor are currently sold by the city’s police department. This may change with an amendment to a previous ordinance. It aims to allow the donation of bikes to a nonprofit. The nonprofit would then provide the bikes to those in need.

Dharma Akmon is a Ward Four council member for Ann Arbor. She says the idea was sparked while talking with a city attorney.

“He suggested, ‘Wouldn’t it be nice if we gave those to people who needed a bike,’ and I thought that was a great idea.”

Akmon is one of four sponsors of the proposed ordinance change, which is expected to be discussed at tonight’s Ann Arbor City Council meeting.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org