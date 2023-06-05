Ypsilanti city officials release online survey regarding pedestrian safety

The City of Ypsilanti wants to know how it can make the community safer for pedestrians.

Local officials have launched a new online survey asking people to evaluate the current job the city is doing and offer their own thoughts on how it could improve.

Tom Koch is the city’s communications manager.

“We’re trying to learn about the existing pedestrian conditions by distributing this survey, and it may help us to gauge the public’s perceptions on walkability in the City of Ypsilanti.”

Koch says they’ll then use what they learn to develop better strategies moving forward.

The survey is available on the city’s website and will run through June 13.

