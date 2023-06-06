Ann Arbor City Council votes to dissolve Council of the Commons

The commission charged with creating a plan for permanent public spaces in downtown Ann Arbor has been dissolved.

The Council of the Commons was created in 2020. Its goal was to come up with short and long-term solutions for Liberty Plaza, the surface of the Library Lot and Library Lane, and Kempf House.

Councilwoman Erica Briggs from the 5th Ward is on the commission. She says now that the commission has provided its recommendations, it's time for the Parks Department to take over the planning portion of the project.

“It seems like that commission has really fulfilled its purpose. Funding has been secured for a formal planning effort, which is partially funded through city funds and through private funds.”

The Parks Department will eventually put out a Request for Proposal to developers to begin planning the next steps for those downtown spaces.

City Council unanimously voted to dissolve the Council of the Commons at last night’s meeting.

