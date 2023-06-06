Guaranteed income pilot program coming to Ann Arbor

A pilot program for establishing a Guaranteed Income system will be created through Poverty Solutions, a research initiative at the University of Michigan.

The plan would call for 100 Ann Arbor residents to receive $530 per month for 24 months. The program aims to reduce poverty by creating a financial safety net. The funding would come from nearly $1.6 million of American Rescue Plan funding.

Ann Arbor City Council approved that funding unanimously by a resolution at last night’s meeting.

John Fournier is Ann Arbor’s Deputy City Administrator. He said the study will target low and moderate income households, but also business owners and entrepreneurs.

“And among these households, people who are doing everything they can to get by, there is entrepreneurship that happens. It could be gig work or side hustles.”

Once the participants are chosen, the first sets of payments could be distributed by the end of this year.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org