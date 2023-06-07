Ann Arbor wants to ban pet stores in the city

Ann Arbor is taking steps to ban pet stores in the city.

In the first reading of a city ordinance last night, council members said they were looking to enact a provision that would promote humane pet acquisitions and take a stand against breeding operations, like puppy mills.

Ward 4 Councilwoman Dharma Akmon noted that there is currently no oversight at the state or federal level on pet breeding conditions.

“This ordinance, if passed, would mean that no pet store in Ann Arbor shall offer for sale or dispose of dogs, cats, ferrets, rabbits, long-lived birds or large reptiles."

Akmon noted there are no stores selling pets in Ann Arbor. It would ensure that no pet shops are allowed to be set up in the future, and nothing would stop a pet store or individuals from providing space from a rescue animal.

