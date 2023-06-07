Board of Commissioners examine brownfield redevelopment plan

A plan to clean up and redevelop an old industrial site in Scio Township will be the focus of a public hearing and vote at tonight's Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners meeting.

MI-HQ is seeking the county’s approval on a brownfield redevelopment proposal for 300 North Zeeb Road. Its president, Mark Smith, says they want to turn the facility into a business incubator for manufacturing, life science, and STEM-based companies.

“We’re also looking into the possibility of doing some recycling of waste grease into super-hydrophobic and super-hydrophilic products, so think about truly disposable diapers.”

But before that can happen, Smith says the site needs to undergo an extensive clean-up to remove things like contaminated soil and asbestos from the buildings.

