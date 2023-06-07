City of Ypsilanti has to dip into reserves to balance budget

The City of Ypsilanti had to dip into their reserves to balance the 2023-2024 budget.

With no American Rescue Plan dollars left to use, the City of Ypsilanti started last night’s meeting with a roughly $2.8 million deficit. The council spent most of the evening chipping away at the shortfall for the next fiscal year.

The biggest cut was $2 million that was earmarked to help build an Amtrak train station in the city.

Ypsilanti’s city manager, Frances McMullan, says, in the end, the city is expected to use about $2.5 million from the reserves to balance the budget.

“Unfortunately, what we should have been trying to do was to let our revenue equal our expenses. And so. for every expense, we should have found a revenue source, and we were not able to do that.”

Some of the mandatory expenses that were unable to be cut included a new roof for the Department of Public Services and the installation of an elevator at City Hall. Those two have a combined price tag of about $950,000.

